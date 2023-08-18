Chandrayaan-3 Lander Beams Riveting Visuals Of The Moon From Lunar Orbit | Watch

The Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has sent riveting visuals of the lunar surface as it nears closer to Moon landing. ISRO, on August 18, shared a video from the Lander Positioning Detection Camera (LPDC) onboard the Lander which features the surface of the Moon pockmarked with thousands of craters.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



🌖 as captured by the

Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC)

on August 15, 2023

According to ISRO, the video was captured by the Lander on August 15 two days before Vikram separated from the Propulsion Module on August 17. The agency also shared views of the Moon as seen from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module. The video features the Fabry, Giordano Bruno and Harkhebi J impact craters on the far side of the Moon. The far side is not visible from Earth since the Moon is tidally locked to our planet.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1

on August 17, 2023

on August 17, 2023 just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module

The Chandrayaan-3 mission launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center and entered the lunar orbit on August 5. According to ISRO, the landing is scheduled at 5:47 pm IST on August 23. ISRO successfully performed the first deboosting operation today and the Lander has attained an orbit of 113X157 km. The second deboosting maneuver has been scheduled for August 20 at 2 pm IST. The distance will then be reduced to 30X100 km (closest and farthest distance from the lunar surface).

The Lander is headed for the South Pole of the Moon which has been unexplored so far and is believed to be rich in ice deposits. These ice deposits could be potentially used to produce oxygen and rocket fuel for bases that will be established on the Moon. As for Chandrayaan-3, which has a lifespan of 14 days, it will study the lunar exosphere, measure the plasma density, and the seismic activities on the Moon. The 26-kg Pragyan rover, which is being carried by the Vikram lander, will also function for 14 days and carry out chemical analysis of the lunar soil.

Moving forward, ISRO's mission team will carry out another maneuver to deboost the Lander and reduce its speed before descending for a touchdown. There are several critical stages before the landing such as the braking phase, where the Lander's speed is reduced, the camera coasting phase where the Lander scans its landing site while hovering over the surface and the phase to change the orientation of the Lander from horizontal to vertical.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath recently said that the most challenging part of the landing process would be safely bringing the Lander from an altitude of 30 km for the touchdown. "The velocity at the start of the landing process is almost 1.68 km per second, but this speed is horizontal to the surface of the moon. The Chandrayaan-3 here is tilted almost 90 degrees, it has to become vertical. So, this whole process of turning from horizontal to vertical is a very interesting calculation mathematically. We have done a lot of simulations. It is here where we had the problem last time (in Chandrayaan-2)" Somanath told PTI.