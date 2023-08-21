'Chandrayaan-3 Landing Will Take Entire Nation's Pride Up', Says ISRO Former Director

Ahead of the expected touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module on the surface of the Moon on Wednesday, former ISRO Director Dr Surendra Pal Singh in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network exuded confidence on the successful landing of the craft. He further addressed multiple aspects which shed light on the objective of the mission, Chandrayaan-2 and the crashing of Luna-25.

Q. As Russia's Luna-25 crashed, can any inferences be drawn from Luna-25 and Chandrayaan-2 missions to the Chandrayaan-3 mission?

Dr Surendra Pal Singh said, "Unfortunately, it crashed, Luna-25 is an automatic system as we call it auto-station. They verify and suppose to have a loop inside if you take care. If it would have successfully landed then it would have worked for 1 year. They have an RTG generator inside, they have similar experiments that we are going to have in Chandrayaan-3. The reason behind the crash might be one of the internally generated commands that must have gone wrong. From 100 km orbit, when they were deboosting it, it might have entered into a spin mode and crashed. But we cannot say it crashed due to technological problems as such software glitches do happen. In my opinion, it's just a software glitch, they have not explained it."

He added, "They have come after 50 years into this field, there might be some different reasons, maybe they will make the failure analysis report public only then we will know about it. But I don't think our mission person will draw any inference from this. These two things are independent and we are not in competition. Russia is a friendly country."

Q. ISRO seems to be quite confident of a soft landing. What is the reason?

The ex-ISRO director stated that first and foremost it is almost like Chandrayaan-2. "We are having a conversation with the orbiter. Earlier, we planned that 200 kilobits of communication links will become 500, so we will get faster data rates. Now what are the changes done-- there are more propellants put inside the Lander itself so if it's not able to land at the desired place then still it can go around and come back, even after 1 month it can land with the sort of inbuilt capabilities it has."

"Another thing is that lots of software changes have been done and the dispersion level has been increased. We can control the thrust as per the requirement. We have three stages of rough breaking and then navigation. We have got fine breaking then it comes 800m and then the fine breaking will start and thrusters will start firing," he added

He further stated, "Last time, the dispersion of the algorithm and censors could not take care of the larger thrusters. These things have been taken care of this time. A laser Doppler velocimeter has been added that will exactly tell what the velocity is. A margin of 3m/s has been kept, the legs can tolerate rough landing slightly more than 3m/s. Even if one of the legs is on a slope, the Chandrayaan will remain in a stable position. The hazard-detecting camera will tell where it has to land. All these things will make the landing quite comfortable. It can also hover and find a different place as it has extra fuel in the lander. Many changes have been done, dispersion has been taken care of. In my opinion, Chandrayaan-2 was a success except we couldn't do the soft landing."

"This time the algorithm is much stronger as it can take care of dispersions, more censors and cameras are there, also laser Doppler velocimeter and hazard avoidance cameras are available. Therefore, we are very much confident of the successful landing and till now no glitch has been reported," said Dr Surendra Pal Singh.

He added, "The Lander Hazard Detection Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) will play a key role as it will transfer data captured on these high-resolution cameras pixel by pixel, and data transfer will be accurate which will determine the success of Chandrayaan-3. LHDAC takes fractions of milliseconds in the transmission of the image."

Q. Chandrayaan-3 cost around 615 to 650 crores whereas Luna 3 cost around 1,950 crores, and the cost has been reduced. But at the same time, the rover can survive 14 days in comparison to Luna-25's 1 year. Could it be increased for Chandrayaan-3?

Dr Surendra Pal Singh said, "Our system is based on solar panels and batteries. It is designed for the temperature of -50 to -60 degrees C. But in Luna, it was -100, and beyond that, the whole electronic system could have gone dead. As far as Luna is concerned they had an internal generator and according to me, it is a radioisotope generator that can heat the total system and provide power to the electronics."

Q. What are we trying to determine from the Chandrayaan-3 mission?

The former ISRO director stated, "The objective of the ISRO's mission is-- that soft-landing technology, and algorithms, get proven. We can go to planets such as Mars, but the landing process is different. When the Chandrayaan-3 will land, the whole country's and the common man's pride will go up. The scientific data which is going to come will feed quite a bit to our understanding of the moon on how it came into existence. Not only this, very precious elements are there as 3 payloaders which will go on the lander and 2 will on the Pragyaan rover."

He further said, "Altogether, it will talk about the regolith of the moon which will find out whether it has magnesium, silicon, calcium, the abundance of oxygen in oxide form, the presence of silica, radioactive elements like Helium 3 including water. All the pictures that we have accessed till now using orbiter 2, if we will put them together we can have a beautiful model of geometry, geography, and geology of the moon."