Chandrayaan 3 Lunar Surface Landing, Where And How To Watch The Big Touchdown Moment

The Chandrayaan-3 lander will undertake a crucial technical manoeuvre tomorrow (August 23) as it approaches the last 15 minutes of its effort to conduct a soft landing on the Moon. The manoeuvre will involve changing the craft's high-speed horizontal position to a vertical one, which will enable a slow touch-down to the lunar surface.

According to ISRO, the module will go through internal inspections and wait at the planned landing spot till the sunrise. It was also stated that the powered descent, which aims to ensure a soft landing on the Moon's surface, is anticipated to begin at around 6:04 pm on Wednesday.

In a conversation with Republic, former ISRO Deputy Director, Arup Dasgupta said, “Every space scientist knows that space is very unforgiving..." as he highlighted the uncertainties of space.

The mission's success will be determined during these final 15 minutes on Wednesday night. India will become the first nation to softly land a probe on the moon's south pole when Chandrayaan-3 makes a momentous descent on the Moon on August 23, 2023, at about 6:04 pm IST. Prior to touchdown, there are crucial manoeuvres to be made. Initial preparation, velocity reduction, orientation shift, attitude hold phase, fine braking, final descent, and touchdown are the different stages of the touch-down. At 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday, the Lander Module (LM), which consists of the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is supposed to make a soft landing close to the south pole of the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.



ISRO Website

— ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2023

Where and How to watch Chandrayaan 3’s descent on lunar surface?

On the eve of the historic day, ISRO, on August 20, shared on X, informing about how people across the globe can watch Chandrayaan-3 successfully completing its lunar mission. Through a message on its official site, ISRO informed that the “eagerly anticipated event” will be broadcasted live on Wednesday “starting from 17:27 Hrs. IST. The live coverage will also be done via multiple platforms, including the ISRO Website, YouTube, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel.”

ISRO said, “In light of this, all schools and educational institutions across the nation are invited to play an active role in this historic event. The institutions are invited to actively publicise this event among your students and faculty and organize the LIVE streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises.”

