Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Pragyan Rover Captures Stunning 3D Image Of Lunar Surface

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission continues to make impressive strides in lunar exploration as the Pragyan rover has recently unveiled a captivating 3D image of the lunar surface in the form of an anaglyph. This remarkable achievement offers a unique perspective on the Moon's terrain, showcasing its rugged and enigmatic features.

An anaglyph is a visualisation technique that brings objects or landscapes to life in three dimensions using stereo or multi-view images. The newly released anaglyph from the Chandrayaan-3 mission offers a breathtaking portrayal of the lunar landscape, allowing viewers to perceive its depth and intricacies in a way never seen before.

This particular anaglyph is a result of the careful combination of NavCam Stereo Images, which were captured by the Pragyan Rover's onboard cameras. These stereo images consist of both a left and right frame, each offering a slightly different perspective on the lunar surface.

In the creation of this captivating 3-channel image, the left image is artfully positioned in the red channel, while the right image finds its place in the blue and green channels, blending to form the colour cyan. The subtle disparity in perspective between these two images gives rise to the mesmerising stereo effect, granting viewers a vivid visual impression of the lunar terrain in three dimensions.

To fully appreciate the immersive 3D experience that this anaglyph provides, viewers, are encouraged to use red and cyan glasses, which enhance the depth and realism of the lunar landscape as seen through the eyes of the Pragyan rover.

The development of the NavCam technology that facilitated this remarkable imagery was spearheaded by LEOS (Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems), a division of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). The data processing necessary to bring this lunar masterpiece to life was expertly executed by SAC (Space Applications Centre), another integral component of ISRO's collaborative efforts.

It is pertinent to mention that the mission's lander Vikram and its payloads have been switched off. The space agency stated that Vikram Lander entered into sleep mode around 8 a.m. Monday. Payloads have been switched off while lander receivers are kept on. Prior to its sleep, Vikram Lander performed a successful hop test where it was elevated and soft landed again on the Moon.

"Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth. Payloads are now switched off. Lander receivers are kept ON. Vikram will fall asleep next to Pragyan once the solar power is depleted and the battery is drained. Hoping for their awakening, around September 22, 2023," the agency tweeted on Monday.