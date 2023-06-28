Chandrayaan-3 Mission Slated For Launch On July 13, Officials Reveal

ISRO is targeting the launch of Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon mission on July 13. According to PTI, officials said the launch is scheduled at 2:30 pm (IST) aboard the LVM3 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. However, an official confirmation from ISRO is awaited. The mission will be a follow-on of Chandrayaan-2 with the objective to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

ISRO is launching Chandrayaan-3 with a lander-rover combination along with the propulsion module. This Propulsion Module (PM) is tasked with propelling the Lander Module (LM) after the trans-lunar injection until 100 km above the lunar surface. The PM will then separate from the lander which will touch down on the south pole of the Moon.

(The integrated Lunar Module and the Propulsion Module; Image: ISRO)

After launching Chandrayaan-3, ISRO will gradually raise its orbit around Earth before injecting it into a lunar trajectory. The spacecraft will then be lowered into the lunar orbit before making a touchdown. The previous mission was sent toward the Moon using the same method and it took 48 days for Chandrayaan-2 to get there.

(Chandrayaan-3's path to the Moon; Image: ISRO)

As for the lander, it weighs 1,726 kg and is equipped with four payloads and nine different sensors which will help it achieve its objectives of collecting data on the thermal properties of the lunar surface near the polar region, plasma density near the surface, chemical composition of the lunar surface and seismic activity around the landing site. The PM, on the other hand, apart from delivering the lander to the Moon, will be used to identify potentially habitable exoplanets through the Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) instrument.

(Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module and rover; Image: ISRO)

The lander is also carrying a 26-kg rover which is tasked with qualitative and quantitative analysis of elements, derivation of chemical composition and determining the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site. If ISRO manages to safely land Chandrayaan-3, India will become the fourth nation to make a soft landing on the Moon after US, USSR and China.

ISRO chairman S Somanath recently said that the engineers have made several changes to ensure the mission's success. First, they have increased the amount of fuel to be spent during the journey, and second, they have made corrections in the hardware such as strengthening the legs of the lander and adding bigger solar panels for greater energy output. The software has also been enhanced, new sensors and a Lander Hazard Detection Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) along with the 'Laser Doppler VelociMeter' instrument to measure the spacecraft's speed have been added. Somanath said that the new sensor will enable Chandrayaan to land at a new spot if the scheduled spot is no longer viable.