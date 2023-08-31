Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan Unearths Moon's Sulphur Once Again, This Time With A Different Tech

The Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved yet another milestone in lunar exploration on August 31st. The rover's state-of-the-art instruments have collaboratively uncovered and confirmed the presence of Sulphur (S) near the lunar south pole, employing a distinct analytical technique. The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) initially ascertained the existence of sulfur, and now, the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) has provided further validation, along with the detection of other trace elements.

According to ISRO, this unexpected finding has spurred the scientific community into action, compelling them to reconsider the possible origins of the Sulphur. Could it be intrinsic to the lunar composition, volcanic in nature, or perhaps introduced through meteoritic interactions? Thedeployment of the APXS instrument, developed by PRL Ahmedabad with support from URSC Bengaluru, was highlighted in the video shared by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), showcasing its alignment with the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera.



It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately.

Chandrayaan-3 continues to unveil the Moon's mysteries, reshaping our understanding of its geological history.

Discovery By LIBS

Previously, the Chandrayaan-3 Rover's LIBS instrument, developed by ISRO's Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS), achieved a significant breakthrough by confirming the presence of Sulphur (S) on the lunar surface near the south pole. LIBS employs intense laser pulses to generate plasma, enabling a meticulous analysis of elemental composition. Furthermore, preliminary data vividly illustrates the existence of Aluminum (Al), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), Titanium (Ti), and emerging indications of Manganese (Mn), Silicon (Si), along with the presence of Oxygen (O).

Unveiling the secrets of 'Chandamama': Why the need for their combined use?

ISRO's ongoing investigations are currently centered on detecting Hydrogen. What makes this particular instrument onboard Pragyan special is its potential . The LIBS instrument developed at LEOS, as per ISRO, is the first to perform in situ measurements on the Moon's surface. It employs a compact 1540 nm laser with 0.4 MW power, a focusing optics unit (FOU) for surface ablation, and a collection optics unit (COU), and spectrograph for data collection. Overcoming challenges like low lunar temperatures and stringent size and weight limits, the instrument successfully achieves its mission.

APXS) and LIBS are both investigation tools that are currently onboard Pragyan to unravel the lunar secrets . APXS uses alpha particles and X-rays to determine the elemental composition of a sample, requiring close proximity to the sample and long integration times. LIBS, on the other hand, utilizes a laser-induced plasma to analyze elemental composition remotely or up close, offering advantages like rapid multi-element detection, sensitivity in parts-per-million range, minimal sample preparation, remote access, dust removal, and limited-depth analysis. LIBS is more efficient due to its remote analysis capability, faster measurements, and minimal sample preparation requirements.

Pragyan moves on

According to ISRO, commonly found lunar rock-forming minerals contain elements such as O, Na, Mg, Al, Si, K, Ca, Fe, Cr, Mn, and Ti. The Chandrayaan Mission has uncovered all of these elements except for Sodium and Potassium.

