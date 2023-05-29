Chandrayaan-3 Set For July 2023 Launch, Confirms ISRO Chief; Details Inside

The much-awaited Chandryaan 3 will be launched by Indian Space Research Organisation on July 3, announced ISRO Chief S Somanath on Monday, May 29. The announcement was made by the ISRO after the successful launch of the second-generation navigation satellite NSV-01 from Satish Dhawan's Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

"Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year," ISRO Chief S Somanath told news agency ANI.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2, which went unsuccessful after its lander "crash-landed" on the moon’s surface when it deviated from its trajectory while attempting to land on September 6, 2019, due to a software error.

Challenges involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 will demonstrate end-to-end capability for safe landing and roving on the moon. Chanrayaan 3 will be launched by LVM3 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, per the information shared by ISRO. Chandrayaan 3 consists of an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module, and a rover. The lander and the rover will have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface

However, there is a slew of challenges involved in the mission, and space scientists need to tackle all of them to be victorious. The major difficulty involves a soft landing on the moon, while the other difficulty that can put the mission in danger is trajectory accuracy, as navigating the distance between the moon and Earth may cause disruption in communication. whereas other challenges are lunar dust and variations in temperature.

Objectives of Chandrayaan-3

To demonstrate a Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface

To show Rover roving on the moon and

To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Technologies used in the mission

Altimeters: Laser & RF based Altimeters

Velocimeters: Laser Doppler Velocimeter & Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera

Inertial Measurement: Laser Gyro based Inertial referencing and Accelerometer package

Propulsion System: 800N Throttleable Liquid Engines, 58N attitude thrusters & Throttleable Engine Control Electronics

Navigation, Guidance & Control (NGC): Powered Descent Trajectory design and associate software elements

Hazard Detection and Avoidance: Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera and Processing Algorithm

Landing Leg Mechanism.

Launch of Chandrayaan 1

India's first lunar probe by ISRO was Chandrayaan 1, launched in October 2008, and operated until August 2009. The mission included a lunar orbiter and an impactor. India launched the spacecraft using a PSLV-XL rocket on October 22 at 00:52 UTC from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Notably, the mission was successful and was a major boost to India's space programme, as India researched and developed indigenous technology to explore the Moon.