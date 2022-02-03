Chandrayaan-3 To Lift Off In August 2022; ISRO To Schedule 19 Missions This Year: Centre

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will make its third venture to the Moon through the Chandrayaan-3 mission in August 2022, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha. In a written reply to the Parliament, Dr. Singh revealed that the realisation of Chandrayaan-3 is in progress, and the mission team is making preparations based on the learnings from Chandrayaan-2 and suggestions by national-level experts. Moreover, the mission-related hardware and their tests are successfully completed and are all set for launch, as per Dr. Singh.

This year is expected to be quite busy for ISRO as major projects such as Gaganyaan and Aditya solar mission are also in the pipeline.

The number of missions planned during 2022 (Jan to Dec'22) are 19 viz., 08 Launch Vehicle Missions, 07 Spacecraft Missions, and 04 Technology Demonstrator Missions.



ISRO to conduct 19 missions till December 2022

The Indian space agency has targeted a total of 19 launches this year out of which eight are launch vehicle missions, seven are spacecraft missions and four are technology demonstrator missions. The launches will begin as early as the second week of February, as ISRO had revealed that it will launch as many as five satellites in the next three months. The sequence of launches will begin with the RICAT-1A PSLV C5-2 satellite followed by OCEANSAT-3 and INS 2B ANAND PSLV C-53 scheduled for launch in March and the SSLV-D1 Micro SAT slated for April 2022.

The Union Minister said that many ongoing missions were impacted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic although he assured that, "reprioritization of projects has taken place in the backdrop of Space Sector reforms and newly introduced demand-driven models." In a statement by the Department of Space, a list was released consisting of 15 satellite launches in the last three years.

Meanwhile, the launch of Chandrayaan-3 will be India's chance to redeem itself in the race to the Moon as the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 ended as a partial success after the mission lander crashed on the lunar surface. However, it is worth noting that ISRO successfully installed the Chandrayaan orbiter in the lunar orbit, and will be used during Chandrayaan-3.

