Chandrayaan-3 Update: ISRO Starts Establishing Contact With Vikram & Pragyan On Moon

Attempts to establish contact with Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the Moon have begun, ISRO announced on September 22. The agency said that no signals have been received by the payloads, but efforts to establish contact will continue.

"Efforts have been made to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition. As of now, no signals have been received from them. Efforts to establish contact will continue," ISRO said in a statement.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh said in a post on X that the "prolonged spell of cold weather conditions upto -150°C during the just concluded lunar night" could be the reason why the communication has not been established yet.

Instruments of the lander and the rover were shut down on September 4 after their 14-day-long mission was completed after sunlight on the landing site (600km from the lunar south pole) reduced.

During a Lok Sabha discussion on Chandrayaan-3 on September 21, Singh said that the second phase of the mission will begin with ISRO's attempt to activate the communication circuit.

Also called the wake-up circuit, it will enable the ground controllers to revive the instruments of Vikram and Pragyan that have survived two weeks in temperatures as low as -200°C. Singh said that the circuit will work after the temperature rises to -10°C. He also revealed that the batteries of the lander and rover were fully charged before turning them off and the solar panels were oriented to receive the maximum sunlight. The Vikram lander has solar panels that can generate 738W of power, whereas the rover can generate 50W.

Notably, Chandrayaan-3 has achieved all its mission objectives, which was to demonstrate a soft landing on the lunar surface, which happened on August 23, demonstrate roving capabilities and conduct in-situ experiments. If and when the payloads turn on again, they will work for another 14 days. The mission launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre aboard ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 and it success made India the fourth nation to soft land on the Moon. India is also now the first country to touch down near the lunar south pole.