Chandrayaan-3's Second Phase On Moon To Begin In Few Hours, Union Minister Announces

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh said on September 21 that the second phase of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is about to begin as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking to revive the Vikram lander. Speaking in the Lok Sabha today, Singh said that the seond phase will begin in a few hours and the Vikram lander should start communicating with ground systems soon.

The lander currently has its instruments shut down after night took over the lunar South Pole. Vikram is resting on a highland around 600 km from the Moon's South Pole.

"The second phase of Chandrayaan-3 is about to take off in the next few hours. We are waiting for the wake-up call to be activated and Vikram and Pragyan to respond to that alarm. Then the communication from earth will begin, and we will be the first in the world to accomplish this," Singh said in his Lok Sabha reply.

ISRO announced on September 4 that it has shut down the instruments of the Vikram lander as the sunlight reaching its solar panels reduced to below the required levels. The batteries of the lander and rover were fully charged before being put to sleep and the solar panels were oriented for it to receive direct sunlight on sunrise.

The Chandrayaan 3 mission landed at what is now known as Shiv Shakti Point on August 23 and functioned for 14 Earth days or 1 lunar day using solar power. Apart from the lander, the six-wheeled Pragyan rover was also put to 'sleep' and ISRO now hopes to revive both on September 22.

Both the components have spent two weeks in the bleak night conditions where temperature dropped at least -200°C. The sunrise on the lunar south pole began around early Wednesday and ISRO hopes to bring Chandrayaan 3 back to life, however, the temperature around the landing site needs to rise beyond a certain threshold.

According to Singh, ISRO will try to activate the communication circuit called the wake up circuit after the temperature rises to - 10°C. "The communication circuit is called the wake up circuit. It will work when the temperature rises to minus 10°C. Now team ISRO and everyone connected to the mission are waiting for the temperature to rise on the moon. As the temperature rises above minus 10°C, a wake up call will go and Vikram and Pragyan will rise from their sleep," Singh said.

Assuming that the instruments aboard Vikram and Pragyan survived the harsh night time, ISRO will continue the lunar exploration beyond the intended 14 days. The Chandrayaan-3 mission blasted off to the Moon on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center and made India the fourth nation to soft land on the Moon and first to land on the South Pole.