Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Spotted 'sleeping' In The Dark By Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter

The Chandrayaan 2 orbiter has spotted the Chandrayaan 3 lander Vikram from the Moon's orbit as it stays put on the lunar surface. The lander's payload has been put into sleep mode as night has taken over the lunar south pole. ISRO said that Vikram's receivers are still on for communication purposes and it is hoping to revive the payloads on September 22.

(Image: ISRO)

The Chandrayaan 3 mission touched down on the lunar surface, which has been now named as Shivshakti point, on August 23 at the Moon's south pole after launching from the Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota on July 14. As the lander endures the chilling night in the lunar south pole, the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument aboard the Chandrayaan 2 orbiter spotted it in the dark on September 6.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Here is an image of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander taken by the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 6, 2023.



ISRO explained that the DFSAR can take pictures even in the dark and provide both the distance and physical characteristics of the target features. Any SAR instrument works by transmitting microwaves in a given frequency band and receiving the same after they bounce off the target and thus they are utilised for remote sensing of the Earth and other celestial bodies.

ISRO said that the DFSAR is a key scientific instrument onboard the orbiter and it has been offering high-quality data by imaging the lunar surface for the last four years with a primary focus on polar science. The orbiter was launched on July 22, 2019, with a lander and a rover with the objective to explore the lunar south pole.

While the orbiter was successfully injected into the lunar orbit, the lander with the rover in its belly crash landed after losing communication. Chandrayaan 3 also includes a lander and a rover with the same name Vikram and Pragyan, respectively. Both have a designed lifespan of 14 Earth days (or one lunar day) but ISRO hopes to revive them after the night is over in the lunar south pole. The mission could continue if the three payloads on the lander and two on the rover survive the nighttime temperature which drops as low as blow -200°C.