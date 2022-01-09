In an update to new discovery in astronomy, the first-ever on-site evidence of water on the moon’s surface was found by China’s Chang’e 5 lunar lander. The Science Advances journal published a study on Saturday, January 8, that read the landing site’s lunar soil contains less than 120 parts-per-million (ppm) water or 120 grams water per ton, and a light, vesicular rock carries 180 ppm, which are observed to be much drier than that found on Earth.

Through remote observation, it has been confirmed that water is present on the moon surface but the lander has now found signs of water in soil and rocks. The spectral reflectance of the regolith and the rock was measured by the device onboard the lunar lander. It also detected water on the spot for the first time.

"The water content can be estimated since the water molecule or hydroxyl absorbs at a frequency of about three micrometers", Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

According to the researchers, the humidity of lunar soil was mostly influenced by the solar wind which brought hydrogen making up the water. Also, the lunar interior would have contributed to the additional 60 ppm water in the rock.

Therefore, the rock before being ejected onto the landing site to be picked up by the lunar lander is estimated to hail from an older, more humid basaltic unit. The study further mentioned that owing probably to the degassing of its mantle reservoir, the moon had turned drier within a certain period.

Chang'e 5 spacecraft

The Chang'e-5 spacecraft made a landing on one of the youngest mare basalts located at a mid-high latitude on the moon and retrieved samples weighing 1,731 grams and measured water on the spot.

"The returned samples are a mixture of granules both on the surface and beneath. But an in-situ probe can measure the outermost layer of the lunar surface," Lin Honglei, a researcher with the Institute of Geology and Geophysics under CAS, told Xinhua.

Lin also said that the in-situ measurement becomes essential as simulating authentic lunar surface conditions on Earth is challenging. The results of the study are consistent with a preliminary analysis of the samples returned with Chang'e-5.

It is believed that China's Chang'e-6 and Chang'e-7 missions will be benefitted from the new findings.

(Image: NASA)