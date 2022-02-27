Chelyabinsk Meteor Which Struck Earth In 2013 Might Have Formed The Moon, Says New Study

A new study led by astronomers from the University of Cambridge claims that the meteor which exploded over Russia in 2013 might have been involved in forming the Moon. Existing theories suggest that the Moon came into existence after a Mars-sized body struck Earth some 4.5 billion years ago. However, this collision has become a topic of discussion yet again after the researchers devised a new method of dating collisions.

The Chelyabinsk meteor explosion

It was in the morning of February 15, 2013, when a 60ft (19 metres) wide meteor exploded 22 kilometres above the city of Chelyabinsk in Russia. According to NASA, the explosion released the energy equivalent of around 440,000 tons of TNT and generated a shock wave that blew out windows over 517 square kilometers and damaged several buildings. It is estimated that the explosion injured around 1,600 people and most of them were hurt by the broken glasses. “The Chelyabinsk event drew widespread attention to what more needs to be done to detect even larger asteroids before they strike our planet. This was a cosmic wake-up call”, NASA’s Planetary Defense Officer Lindley Johnson had said after the incident.

The meteor’s relation with moon formation

The researchers arrived at the said conclusion by conducting microscopic analysis of minerals within meteorites and dating the collisions between rocks in space. Geoscientist Craig Walton, of the University of Cambridge, said as per Daily Mail, “Meteorite impact ages are often controversial. Our work shows that we need to draw on multiple lines of evidence to be more certain about impact histories, almost like investigating an ancient crime scene”. The experts say that the asteroids and meteorites act as an excellent time capsule as studying ancient collisions in the minerals found in meteorites that struck Earth can reveal the origins of the solar system.

Geophysicist Sen Hu, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in China, said as per Daily Mail, “The phosphates in most primitive meteorites are fantastic targets for dating the shock events experienced by the meteorites on their parent bodies”. After studying the phosphate minerals in microscopic detail, the experts found that the impact blasted the impactor in many pieces which got shattered into outer space. It has been reported that the Chelyabinsk meteor underwent two impact events, the first being around 4.5 billion years ago, and the other about 50 million years ago. In order to shed more light on their theory, the researchers are now planning to determine the precise timing of the moon's formation.

Image: Unsplash