'Child Moon' To Emerge At Its Fullest From Dec 17-19; Know The Story Behind Its Name

The month of December is heading toward its end, something which would also mark the end of the biggest celestial events in 2021. However, stargazers will be treated with a night sky embedded with a full Moon starting December 17. According to NASA, this Moon emerging today is also called ‘Child Moon’ and will appear full for three days, from Friday evening through Monday morning, making this a full Moon weekend. It is to be noted that this will be the Long Night Moon as it is the closest to the winter solstice, as per NASA.

The forthcoming lunar show will be visible after the plane of the Moon's orbit around the Earth matches the plane of the Earth's orbit around the Sun. As a result, when the path of the Sun appears lowest in the sky for the year, the path of the Full Moon opposite the Sun appears highest in the sky.

Why is it called the ‘Child Moon’?

According to a report by Gordon Johnston, NASA’s program executive in the Science Mission Directorate, the name ‘Child Moon’ originated from a story his friend and former co-worker Henry Throop once narrated. Johnston revealed that the story dates back two years ago when Throop was walking with his 7-year-old Astrid Hattenbach from her school to home. After spotting the full Moon in the sky, Throop's daughter looked at him and asked, "You know what this Moon is called? It’s called a Child Moon. Because the Moon rises at a time that the children, they can see it, because they’re not in bed, and they might even be outside like we are right now". It was after listening to Throop that Johnston decided to name the full Moon around this year as the "Child Moon". This Moon also has other names such as the Cold Moon due to the long, cold nights and Frost Moon or Winter Moon due to the winter season.

Significance of the 'Child Moon'

The Child Moon around this time of the year holds a special significance for Hindus as it corresponds with the Datta Jayanti festival, commemorating the birthday of the Hindu god Dattatreya. Besides, the Thiruvathira festival, which is primarily celebrated in Kerala and Tamil Nadu also corresponds to the full Moon.

Image: NASA