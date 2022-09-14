China Approves 3 More Moon Missions As Part Of Plan To Build Permanent Lunar Bases

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced recently that it has received approval from the government to send three more missions to the Moon within a decade. In a recent statement, the CNSA revealed that the approval is to proceed with phase 4 of the Chang’e lunar program which began in 2004. Named Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7 and Chang'e-8, these missions will be implemented in the next ten years.

"The production of the Chang'e-6 probe has almost been completed. To better understand the Moon, given that Chang'e-4 went to the far side of the moon for the first time, we, after discussions with engineers and scientists, decided to have the Chang'e-6 probe to retrieve samples from the far side of the moon and return them to Earth", Liu Jizhong, director of CNSA's Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center said as per CCTV. "So, the samples will be much more valuable", he added.

(Chang'e 3 lander on the Moon; Image: CNSA)

The expert also revealed that the ultimate objective of these missions is to lay the groundwork for establishing a permanent lunar base. Notably, China plans to collaborate with Russia in building the International Lunar Research Center (ILRS) which will see its construction begin in 2030 and be completed by the mid-2030s.

As for the new missions, Chang'e-6, which was originally planned as a backup for its predecessor, will be used to collect samples from the far side of the Moon. The next mission would be sent to the lunar south pole will consist of an orbiter, lander, rover, relay satellite and a small detector to find water in the craters. Chang'e-8, on the other hand, would focus on technology demonstrations for 3D printing and for utilisation of local resources on the Moon.

China's success on the Moon

China has achieved some major milestones in terms of lunar exploration as it became the first country to make a soft landing on the far side of the Moon, the side which is not visible from Earth. This milestone was achieved during the Chang'e-4 mission which touched down in the Von Kármán Crater in January 2019. The mission also delivered the Yutu2 rover to the launch site which is now examining the unexplored region.

(The Yutu2 rover; Image: CNSA)

Recently, China became the third country to find a new mineral in the samples brought from the Moon during the Chang'e-5 mission in 2020. The mission launched on November 23, 2020, with four components totaling 8,200 kilograms and returned with 1.73 kg rocks. Read more about it here.