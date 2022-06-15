China Discovers Molecules Of Water On Moon In Chang’E-5 Lander's Lunar Samples

Scientists from China, after examining the lunar samples returned to Earth in 2021, have provided the first-ever definitive confirmation of water molecules belonging to the Moon. The samples were collected by the Chang’E-5 lander that was launched in December 2020 and scooped the dust and rocks from the Moon's Oceanus Procellarum region which translates to "Ocean of Storms".

Notably, the first signs of water in the samples were confirmed after a real-time analysis onboard the lander before being sent to Earth last year. Findings of the study titled “Evidence of water on the lunar surface from Chang’E-5 in-situ spectra and returned samples” have been published in Nature Communications.

"For the first time in the world, the results of laboratory analysis of lunar return samples and spectral data from in-situ lunar surface surveys were used jointly to examine the presence, form and amount of 'water' in lunar samples," study author Li Chunlai from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC) said in a statement.

"The results accurately answer the question of the distribution characteristics and source of water in the Chang'E-5 landing zone and provide a ground truth for the interpretation and estimation of water signals in remote sensing survey data."

More about the discovery

Notably, the presence of water has been confirmed after detecting 30 hydroxyl parts per million in the samples. The term hydroxyl is used to denote one molecule one oxygen and one hydrogen atom, the main ingredients of water and also the result of water's reaction with other matter. Scientists explained that hydroxyl is related to water in the same way as smoke is related to fire.

In their study, the experts noted that the amount, however, was lower than expected. According to them, this is because the samples were collected when the temperature was around 93°C, making it the driest period during a lunar day. The second reason was accredited to low solar winds at the collection site because high solar winds and the hydrogen in them would have combined with lunar oxygen to form water molecules.

Following this confirmation, the scientists are now planning further investigations with Chang'E-6 and Chang'E-7, Chang'E-5's successors because they believe that investigating lunar water and its source is the key to understanding not only the Moon's evolution but also the solar system.