China Dismisses Concerns Over 23-ton Rocket Booster Expected To Crash On Earth On July 31

China has rejected the concerns arising around the free-falling rocket booster which launched a module of the Tiangong space station on Sunday. Tiangong is China’s own space station which consists of three modules, two of which have been docked together so far. The second module named Wentian was launched using the Long March-5B Y3 rocket, whose booster weighing around 23 tonnes and 53.6 meters in height is likely to crash on Earth on July 31.

However, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected the claims about a threat saying that the possibility of damage to aviation or ground-based activities is extremely low. “China has taken into consideration the debris mitigation and return from orbit into the atmosphere of missions involving rocket carriers and satellite sent into orbit”, he said as per Phys.Org.

The spokesperson also claimed that this class of the Chinese rocket has been designed in such a way that most of its components will burn up in the atmosphere during re-entry.

Locations the rocket might crash

According to researchers at the Aerospace Corporation's Center for Orbital Reentry and Debris Studies (CORDS), the rocket part might crash in regions stretching from western Africa to Australia, with west Asia, India, Kazakhstan and Southeast Asia and the Pacific Ocean in between. However, they said that it would be too soon to accurately pinpoint a location.

CORDS says that the rocket will re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere around 1 p.m. IST on July 31, a prediction made using data from the U.S. Space Force's Space Surveillance Network, Space.com reported.

"Due to the uncontrolled nature of its descent, there is a non-zero probability of the surviving debris landing in a populated area—over 88 percent of the world’s population lives under the reentry’s potential debris footprint," the Aerospace Corporation wrote in its report.

Notably, this would be the second booster left to free fall into Earth after launching a module for the Tiangong space station. Previously, China failed to dispose a booster weighing around 23 ton, which launched the first Tiangong module, Tianhe, in May last year. The booster had reportedly crashed into the Indian Ocean after floating the low-Earth orbit (LEO) for ten days.

Meanwhile, China will again launch the third and final module of Tiangong in October this year. Named Mengtian, the module will join the other two which currently house three Chinese astronauts.