China Is Eyeing A Venus Mission After Russia Ousts US From Joint Program: Reports

China is reportedly planning a mission to Venus, according to a senior Chinese space official, Space.com reported. China's venture of interplanetary exploration in 2020 by sending the Tianwen-1 mission to Mars and Tianwen 2, 3 and 4 are also in the pipeline. In addition to this, Space.com reported that China is also planning to launch missions to an asteroid for sampling it along with a Mars sample-return mission and sending a probe to Jupiter.

As for the Venus mission, it comes just weeks after Russia suspended the participation of US space agency NASA from the joint Venus mission named Venera-D which was targeted for November 2029. While no further details were provided about the newly announced mission, this is the second time when China has revealed plans to Venus. Beijing had proposed launching a probe to Venus early in the last decade with an aim to the planet's atmosphere, ionosphere and magnetosphere, and surveys the surface and internal structure of Venus. This mission, however, did not enter the development phase. It is worth noting that although the US has been removed as Russia's partner from the Venus mission, it has already announced three missions with the European Space Agency (ESA).

Venus has emerged as an interesting location for interplanetary exploration owing to the element phosphine, which was discovered in the planet's atmosphere in 2020. The element Phosphine is associated with life processes on Earth and finding it in Venus' atmosphere gives scientists the opportunity to determine if the hottest planet of our solar system has or had the scope for life.

Russia removes NASA from Venus mission 2029

NASA's removal from the mission followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, following which Moscow stained its relations with various European countries. The development was announced by Russian space agency Roscosmos just three days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'military operation' in Ukraine on February 24. "Under the circumstances of new and preservation of the earlier implemented sanctions, I find it inappropriate for the US to further participate in the Russian project of development and creation of the Venera-D interplanetary station", Roscosmos' Director General Dmitry Rogozin had said.

Image: NASA