China Launches Design For Lunar Lander Meant To Send Astronauts To Moon By Decade End

China has showcased a design for a lunar lander with the aim of sending astronauts to the moon by the end of the decade. The unveiling of a model of the Chinese lunar lander took place during an exhibition celebrating 30 years of China's human spaceflight programme at the National Museum of China in Beijing on February 24, reported Space News.

According to the model, China is developing a staged descent concept that differs from the approach used during the Apollo landings. The descent will be carried out in two stages with a propulsion stage being used for most of the descent, followed by a powered descent by the lander segment that will eventually make a soft landing on the lunar surface. To ensure safety, the propulsion stage will make a separate, hard landing, while measures will be taken to minimise the risk of debris. Furthermore, the lander will serve as the ascent vehicle to transport the crew back to lunar orbit and dock with a crew spacecraft.

The model of the lunar lander features various components, such as thrusters, a stowed lunar rover, docking mechanisms, a crew hatch, a ladder for astronauts to descend to the surface, antennae, and other equipment. Chinese space authorities have previously revealed their plan to use this lander to transport two astronauts to the lunar surface by approximately 2030. In addition, development on other crucial aspects of the mission is ongoing.

“We have made breakthroughs in key technologies for the new-generation crew carrier rocket, the new-generation crew spacecraft, the lunar lander and the spacesuit for landing on the moon,” Ji Qiming, assistant to director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO), told CCTV on February 24.

China already working on new gen launcher

China is currently in the process of developing a new-generation crew launch vehicle that will be used to launch a new-generation crew spacecraft. The new spacecraft underwent a boilerplate test mission in 2020, indicating that it is still in the testing phase. This new spacecraft will be partially reusable and significantly larger and more advanced than China's current Shenzhou crew spacecraft.

The new crew launch vehicle will be available in two configurations, namely low Earth orbit and triple-core lunar. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the developer of the new launcher, plans to conduct a test flight of the LEO version in 2027. The launcher has also been officially named Long March 10, as per the details presented alongside its model at the exhibition.

“An implementation plan for the lunar landing stage with Chinese characteristics has taken shape. This year, we will fully implement our research and construction tasks for the lunar landing phase as scheduled,” Ji added.

The initial landing mission is intended to be a short-term stay on the order of a few hours. The crewed lunar landing capabilities are however part of a grander plan for a permanent lunar habitat.

“At the same time, we will also carry out a series of preliminary studies on the long-term stay of astronauts on the lunar surface, and the development and utilisation of lunar resources, so as to lay a technical foundation for future lunar exploration missions of the Chinese people,” Ji said.