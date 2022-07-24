China Launches Wentian Lab Module To Complete Its Tiangong Space Station | WATCH

China on Sunday launched the Wentian lab module to its space station which is being constructed in Earth's lower orbit at around 11:53 AM IST. A Long March-5B Y3 rocket blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, carrying Beijing's space station lab module. Remarkably, the Wentian or ‘Quest for the Heavens’ is the first lab module which the mainland sent to its space station as China ramps up expansion in outer space.

According to Chinese state media CGTN, the space experts in the country had completed their final inspections of the heavy-left carrier rocket ahead of the long-anticipated launch of the module. The Chief Engineer of the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Zhong Wenan previously told the media outlet, “This is the first time the Long March-5B rocket will undertake a rendezvous and docking mission. It will send the lab module to dock with the core module”.

“In the event of any emergency, we have made numerous contingency plans. All of them have been verified and tested," he said before Sunday’s liftoff. Reportedly, China has planned on launching another lab module in October 2022 to build a T-shaped space station, with the Tianhe core module in the centre and two other lab modules on each side.

China constructing space station in low Earth orbit

Between 340 and 450 kilometres above Earth in the planet’s lower orbit, China is constructing a space station called Tiangong. It is also the first long-term space station aimed by the country which is also termed the goal of the “Third Step” of the China Manned Space Program.

It is to note that amid tensions with the US, China is also set to launch a telescope which is expected to compete with the US space agency, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. The new Chinese space telescope is expected to become operational by 2024 and it would join the space station, which is presently under construction. The space observatory is named the Chinese Survey Space Telescope (CSST) and it would remain closer to Earth, similar to NASA’s Hubble. However, the Chinese telescope has a 2.5 billion pixel camera which has a field of view at least 300 times greater than Hubble.

