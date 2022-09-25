China Planning To Send Two Probes To Uranus And Jupiter In Same Rocket Later This Decade

Expanding its reach beyond Mars, China is now planning missions to planets of the outer solar system. According to a report by The Independent, Wang Qiong of the China National Space Administration’s (CNSA) Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Centre revealed at the International Astronautical Conference 2022 that the missions would aim at exploring Jupiter and Uranus.

What’s more, is that the CNSA is planning to send a probe to each of these planets using a single Long March 5 rocket. The space expert revealed that the probes will be part of the mission named Tianwen-4 which is targeted for launch around 2030.

(Long March-5 rocket; Image: China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation)

Tianwen-4 mission profile

Explaining the mission profile of Tianwen-4, the CNSA official said that the two spacecrafts will be sent for a flyby around Venus and two flybys past Earth, to use the two planet’s gravity for building momentum and setting them on the intended course.

Out of the two, the bigger spacecraft will be dedicated to studying the Jupiter system and Callisto, the gas giant’s second-largest Moon and possibly other Galilean Moons (Io, Europa, and Ganymede). The smaller spacecraft, on the other hand, will be sent toward Uranus for an examination of the planet and might also be used to study an asteroid. The expert said that the previous concepts of the mission including the bigger spacecraft had a lander but the idea was dropped later.

But before the launch of Tianwen-4, China will launch two other missions under this program. The first of this program was Tianwen-1, which saw the country launch the rover Zhurong to Mars in 2020. This mission also has an orbiter, which along with the rover, is transmitting crucial data about the red planet.

Tianwen-2, meanwhile, is planned for launch in 2025 toward the asteroid Kamo’oalewa, a small near-Earth object (NEO). CNSA will send a probe to fetch samples from this asteroid, Space.com reported. This mission will be followed by Tianwen-3 targeted for launch in 2028 to Mars, making it the first mission to fetch Martian soil and rocks from the red planet.