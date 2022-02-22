China Rejects Reports Suggesting Chinese Rocket Will Crash On Moon On March 4

China has rejected theories suggesting that a Chinese rocket stage is on a collision course with the Moon. Speaking at a press conference on February 21, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang Wenbin said that the booster in question had already been destroyed after it safely entered the Earth's atmosphere.

"According to China’s monitoring, the upper stage of the Chang’e-5 mission has fallen through the Earth’s atmosphere in a safe manner and burnt up completely," Wenbin told the Associated Press (AP).

"China follows international law for development of space affairs, and will safeguard the long-term development of outer space activities and conduct wider consultations with relevant sides," he added. The space debris is allegedly a part of China's three-stage Long March 3C rocket which was launched in 2014 under the Chang'e 5-T1 mission and is heading towards a collision with the Moon on March 4. Initially, the upper stage was believed to have belonged to Elon Musk's SpaceX, however, it turned out to be alleged Chinese debris.

Collision to create 65 feet wide crater: Reports

The rocket stage lingering in space reportedly weighs over four metric tons and is travelling at a speed of over 9,000 km per hour. Astronomers estimate that such a heavy object travelling at such a high speed would carve a 65-feet-wide crater on the lunar surface. The rogue rocket piece was first identified by Bill Gray, who is a data analyst, blogger, and software creator to track near-Earth objects, asteroids, minor planets, and comets.

Gray had first identified the massive space debris as SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster, which was launched in 2015 to send the NOAA's Deep Space Climate Observatory to the Lagrange point. The expert initially said that the rocket became derelict as it did not have enough fuel to return to Earth's atmosphere and got stuck between the gravitational influence of the Earth-moon system.

However, he later published another blog highlighting his miscalculation, which was first pointed out by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) engineer Jon Giorgini. After fresh calculations, Gray wrote in his blog that he was convinced about the debris being a part of the Chinese rocket which would strike the Moon next month at 12:25 UTC (5:55 pm IST).

(Image: Unsplash)