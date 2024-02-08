China's private rocket launched from Sea has everyone talking. Watch the fiery liftoff

Advertisement

China recently introduced a rocket to the world and it has taken social media by storm. The brand new launch vehicle Gravity-1 lifted off at 11 am IST on January 11 off a ship in the Yellow Sea off the coast of Haiyang, to successfully deploy three weather satellites.

Built by Orienspace, the rocket lifted off with immense force which made numerous chunks of floor tiles eject from the flame deflector, as was clarified later.

It's like an explosion. No, an eruption 🌋

(c) ORIENSPACE Gravity-1 Y1 https://t.co/EX6jne4ldX pic.twitter.com/5JPvaMHLPv — China 'N Asia Spaceflight 🚀𝕏 🛰️ (@CNSpaceflight) January 12, 2024

A clip of the fiery launch is doing rounds on social media of what is the most power Chinese commercial rocket. Reports say Gravity-1 is the most powerful solid-fueled ever used for a satellite launch.

According to SpaceNews, the rocket is capable of carrying 6,500 kg to the low-Earth orbit (LEO) and it will be a precursor to Gravity-2 which is currently under development. Gravity-2 will be a liquid-fueled rocket with a solid boosters and a payload capacity of 25.6 tons and it is reportedly targeted for launch in 2025.

Reports say that Gravity-3 is also under works and it will use three Gravity-2 core stages similar to SpaceX's Falcon Heavy - the most powerful operational rocket.

