English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

China's private rocket launched from Sea has everyone talking. Watch the fiery liftoff

Built by Chinese firm Orienspace, the rocket lifted off a ship in the Yellow Sea, off the coast of Haiyang, to successfully deploy three weather satellites.

Harsh Vardhan
china
Launch of Gravity-1. | Image:X (formerly Twitter)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China recently introduced a rocket to the world and it has taken social media by storm. The brand new launch vehicle Gravity-1 lifted off at 11 am IST on January 11 off a ship in the Yellow Sea off the coast of Haiyang, to successfully deploy three weather satellites.

Built by Orienspace, the rocket lifted off with immense force which made numerous chunks of floor tiles eject from the flame deflector, as was clarified later.  

Advertisement

It's like an explosion. No, an eruption 🌋
(c) ORIENSPACE Gravity-1 Y1 https://t.co/EX6jne4ldX pic.twitter.com/5JPvaMHLPv

— China 'N Asia Spaceflight 🚀𝕏 🛰️ (@CNSpaceflight) January 12, 2024

A clip of the fiery launch is doing rounds on social media of what is the most power Chinese commercial rocket. Reports say Gravity-1 is the most powerful solid-fueled ever used for a satellite launch.

Advertisement

According to SpaceNews, the rocket is capable of carrying 6,500 kg to the low-Earth orbit (LEO) and it will be a precursor to Gravity-2 which is currently under development. Gravity-2 will be a liquid-fueled rocket with a solid boosters and a payload capacity of 25.6 tons and it is reportedly targeted for launch in 2025.

Reports say that Gravity-3 is also under works and it will use three Gravity-2 core stages similar to SpaceX's Falcon Heavy - the most powerful operational rocket.  

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement