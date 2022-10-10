China Successfully Deploys Massive Solar Observatory To Study The Sun 24 Hours Everyday

China has successfully deployed its space-based solar observatory to study the Sun and its characteristics. Named Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S), the telescope lifted off at 5:13 am IST on October 9 from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Inner Mongolia atop the Long March 2D rocket.

According to NASA Spaceflight, the observatory has been nicknamed 'Kuafu-1' after a giant in Chinese mythology which chased the Sun and is designed to operate for four years.

Objectives of the ASO-S

(The ASO-S observatory; Image: Chinese Academy of Sciences)

First conceived in 1976 as ASTRON-1, the idea of the ASO-S observatory was revisited in 2011 after the establishment of the space science priority program of the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS) and after analysing the project's feasibility, the telescope's construction was completed in August 2022. It is equipped with three main instruments that will help scientists study the Sun 24 hours every day for the next four years.

The observatory, which weighs roughly 888 kg, is deployed at an altitude of 720 km in a Sun-synchronous orbit from where it will study the Sun's magnetic field, solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), as well as superhot plasma ejecting out of the Sun at speeds reaching millions of km per hour, Space.com reported. The data gathered during the mission will be used to predict, monitor, and research solar flares.

According to the mission description by the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS), the mission aims also include "observation of different layers of the solar atmosphere in response to eruptions to uncover the conversion and transport of different forms of energies" and "observation of solar eruptions and the magnetic field evolution" for better space weather prediction. An accurate prediction of space weather can be beneficial for assets in orbit as well as the power grids because the solar flares travelling toward Earth could cause major disruptions in their operation.