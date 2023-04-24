China To Launch Next Cargo Mission To Its Space Station In May

China is making preparations to send fresh supplies to its Tiangong space station with the upcoming launch of the Tianzhou 6 cargo spacecraft in May. Components of the Long March 7 rocket, which will carry Tianzhou 6, arrived at the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan island on April 13 after shipping from Tianjin, a northern port city. The rocket is currently being assembled and is scheduled to launch in the first half of May, as per a report from Space.com.

Tianzhou 6, which was delivered to Wenchang earlier, will carry supplies for astronauts who will be part of the Shenzhou 16 and Shenzhou 17 crewed missions, set to launch in late May and November this year, respectively. In addition to carrying cargo for the crewed missions, Tianzhou 6 will also transport propellant that will be transferred to Tiangong to maintain its orbit and allow it to fire its engines.

Tianzhou 6 features significant improvements

Notably, the Tianzhou 6 spacecraft features improvements over previous Tianzhou flight modules, as confirmed by Chinese space officials. The China Academy of Space Technology, the manufacturer of the Tianzhou spacecraft, has expanded the cargo capacity of the pressurised segments of Tianzhou by about 1,100 pounds (500 kilograms). This advancement means that China now needs to launch only three supply missions every two years, instead of launching one every six months.

Tianzhou 6, along with the following two Shenzhou crewed missions, constitutes the three missions scheduled to launch to Tiangong space station this year. China's Tiangong space station is a key element of its ambitious space exploration program, which aims to establish a permanent human presence in space and conduct a range of scientific experiments and technological demonstrations.