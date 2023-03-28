China’s Chang’e-5 Moon Mission Researchers Find A Potential Water Reservoir In Lunar Soil

Researchers studying lunar soil samples from China’s Chang’e-5 mission claim they may have found a water reservoir on Earth’s arid satellite. The evidence is in the impact glass beads that the Chang'e 5 lander, which landed on the Moon in December 2020 and sent lunar samples to Earth the same month, collected. The research team's findings were released in Nature Geoscience on Monday.

Notably, water has been previously found on the Moon. Researchers claimed that centuries ago, the large dark splotches on the lunar surface were thought to be seas (or “maria,” in Latin) on the surface, a nomenclature which has stuck around to this day.

Despite the fact that those features ended up being basalt plains, water has since been found in minute glass beads in the lunar soil, and the Cassini mission discovered hydrated materials on the lunar surface.

'Water on the lunar surface is lost to space': Researchers

NASA scientists, in two papers which were published in 2020, found that water molecules sit on the Moon’s sunlit surface, and water ice could lurk in the satellite’s shadowy recesses.

According to a Chinese Academy of Sciences release, water on the lunar surface is lost to space, indicating that there must be a hydrated layer or reservoir that replenishes the Moon’s supply,

According to the latest study, glass beads created by asteroid impacts on the lunar surface give rise to water that is obtained from the solar wind. The glass beads' water diffuses across the entire lunar surface.

In the study, a planetary scientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Hu Sen, “These findings indicate that the impact glasses on the surface of the Moon and other airless bodies in the solar system are capable of storing solar wind-derived water and releasing it into space."

In 2019 simulations, according to reports, a NASA team showed how the solar wind, a stream of charged particles from the Sun could interact with electrons on the Moon, enriching the soil with hydrogen atoms. Researchers said that the hydrogen then could cling onto oxygen present in the lunar regolith, producing good old H2O.

In a release by NASA about the simulations, William M. Farrell, a plasma physicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said, "We think of water as this special, magical compound. But here’s what’s amazing: every rock has the potential to make water, especially after being irradiated by the solar wind.”

Notably, further observations are underway by researchers to clarify the role of glass beads in the lunar water cycle. Notably, NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission is also scanning the Moon’s south pole for water ice.