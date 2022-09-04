China's Space Expert Cites 'cold War Mentality' Of US After NASA Delays Artemis 1 Launch

A space expert in China slammed the US for its politicisation and ‘cold war mentality’ over the Artemis Program after NASA failed to launch Artemis 1 on September 3. NASA decided to abort the launch on Saturday due to leakage while fuelling the rocket and will now carry out repairs before announcing a new launch date.

The #Artemis I mission to the Moon has been postponed. Teams attempted to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel into the rocket, but were unsuccessful. Join NASA leaders later today for a news conference. Check for updates: https://t.co/6LVDrA1toy pic.twitter.com/LgXnjCy40u — NASA (@NASA) September 3, 2022

A Chinese expert, on the other hand, believes that although the US space program is mature to accurately spot the shortcomings, its alleged politicisation of the Artemis program would prove catastrophic. According to a Global Times report, Song Zhongping, a space observer and TV commentator, made these statements citing a recent State of the Space Industrial Base report for 2022.

According to Global Times, the report warns that China would overtake the US "economically, diplomatically, and militarily" by 2045 and thus the latter must take "proactive measures" to maintain a lead in the aforementioned aspects including in the space sector. Zhongping alleged that the US is promoting 'space colonialism' with such goals and stated that it lacks self-confidence over an imaginary enemy which is China.

He further said that such a mentality, which is full of political interests, would be catastrophic for the Artemis program which is already behind schedule by a huge margin.

The rising cost of the Artemis Program

According to a report released by NASA's Office of Inspector General in November 2021, the cost of the first few Artemis missions will be around $4.1 billion, up from $500 million, and the total amount to be spent by the agency between 2012 and 2025 would be around $93 billion. Apart from the rising cost, NASA is also running out of time as it is way behind the planned schedule. The new Space Launch System (SLS rocket), development of which began in 2011 at a budget of $10 billion, was planned to take off in 2016 but several hurdles have not allowed it to take off yet.

However, in the press briefing on early September 4, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said that the agency's plan to launch humans under the Artemis Program is on schedule. The agency will launch astronauts to the Moon during Artemis 2 in 2024 and land them on the Moon under Artemis 3 which is scheduled for no earlier than 2025.