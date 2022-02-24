China's Yutu-2 Rover Spots Mysterious Spheres Of Glass On The Moon's Dark Side

China's Yutu-2 rover, which recently hit the headlines for spotting a 'mysterious hut' on the Moon, has now discovered two mysterious glass spheres on its current site of exploration. The rover had landed on the Moon in January 2019 and has been exploring the far side of the Moon ever since. Published in the journal Science Bulletin, the findings suggest that these glasses hint towards a chaotic past of the lunar surface which includes volcanic activities and meteorite impacts.

The spheres reflect the Moon's past

Planetary geologist Zhiyong Xiao of Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, who is also the author of the study noted that the spheres are translucent in nature. Moreover, they measure around 0.5-inch to 1-inch (1.5 cm to 2.5 cm), which is fairly bigger than the small glass 'spherules' which are commonly found on the lunar surface. The study also points out that glass deposits were formed on the surface when the Moon was volcanic activity however, it said that even the heat generated from meteoritic impacts can also result in glass formation.

"Transparent and translucent glasses on the Moon are less than 1 mm in diameters, and larger ones are dark and opaque. The globules were formed or exposed recently as evidenced by their intact shapes and surface exposure. Glass is ubiquitous in lunar regolith, and volcanism and hypervelocity impacts are the major mechanisms of forming lunar glasses", the researchers wrote in their paper, as per Daily Mail. However, it is worth noting that the exact composition of the translucent spheres are yet o be determined.

Yutu-2 finds 'mysterious hut'

The rover's latest findings follow its discovery of an outcrop on the Moon, which was initially labelled as a 'mystery hut'. The Yutu rover, which is a solar-powered machine currently scanning the Von Kármán crater, headed towards its discovery only to find it being nothing more than a rock. The final explanation about the outcrop being a rock was shared during the rover team update by the Chinese space program, which cleared the air. Interestingly, the scientists, who were a little disappointed, named the rock a 'jade rabbit' owing to its appearance.