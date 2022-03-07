Chinese Expert Justifies Rocket Crash Into The Moon; Says Other Countries Too Make Crashes

Covering up for the rocket collision that occurred on the Moon on March 4, China has said that the crash would not impact the lunar environment or future missions. Speaking with CGTN, Yang Yuguang, vice-chair of the Space Transportation Committee at the International Astronautical Federation said, “The rocket debris does not pose much danger once it's passivated”. Passivation is the process in which the leftover propellants and batteries from a used rocket are removed after it sent a satellite into the planned orbit. This process is widely adopted by rocket companies to make sure that the rocket debris does not explode and endanger other active satellites.

Today, 4 March at 13:25 CET, a rocket upper stage weighing ~4 tonnes will hit the far side of the Moon🌑 at a speed of 9300 km/h. This is the 1st time a piece of terrestrial technology will unintentionally collide with another celestial body in the #SolarSystem.

📷: NASA/GSFC/ASU pic.twitter.com/Kw7qFEhbiE — DLR - English (@DLR_en) March 4, 2022

Yuguang's statements comes after a rocket piece, which was believed to be a part of China's Long March 3C rocket, crashed at the Hertzsprung Crater, located on the far side of the Moon. Astronomers who were tracking the debris said that it crashed into the Moon at a speed of 9,300 kilometres per hour and is likely to create about a 20-metre-wide crater.

'It does not matter where the debris came from': Yuguang

When astronomer Bill Gray first discovered the impactor, he said that the debris was a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster that was launched in 2015. However, he spotted an anomaly in his calculations and later revealed that the space junk was a Chinese rocket that was launched under the Chang'e 5-T1 mission in 2014. Now that the collision has transpired, Yuguang defended China saying it does not matter where the debris came from since the impact was harmless. He even said that many countries crash their spacecraft into the lunar surface on purpose at the end of the missions in order to pave way for future exploration projects and research. It is worth mentioning that China had altogether rejected the reports of the debris originating from its rocket.

Addressing the concerns about the collision affecting life-hunting research due to pollution, Yuguang told CGTN, "The moon shows no signs of life, no matter from the past or the present. A conducive atmosphere and water are crucial to life but the moon lacks both, he explained. This means if we ever find signs of life [on the moon], we will be sure it's not from the moon".

Rocket debris strikes the Moon

Not to worry – @DLR_de researchers confirm: Today’s impact is harmless for us on Earth, the #Moon has already withstood far greater impacts. 🌕 The impact is unlikely to cause a crater larger than 20 metres on the northern rim of Hertzprung Crater, which is 500 km across. ↔️ pic.twitter.com/Jh0NRyKGHU — DLR - English (@DLR_en) March 4, 2022

The collision occurred around 5:55 pm (IST) in the Hertzsprung Crater, although the collision was not visible from Earth since the crater is located on the far side of the Moon. The astronomers had predicted that the location would be the Hertzsprung Crater, which is 500 kilometres across, and the rocket would create a crater of its own not larger than 20 metres on the northern rim of Hertzprung. Prior to the crash, the German aerospace agency (DLR) had assured that today's crash poses no threat to Earth and that the Moon has endured far more serious collisions in the past.