Chinese Experts Slam NASA Admin For 'China Steals' Accusation; Call It 'ridiculous'

Chinese aerospace experts have responded in strong words to NASA administrator Bill Nelson's accusations that China steals American spacecraft designs. The government of China’s mouthpiece Global Times spoke to several scientists who called Nelson’s remarks “ridiculous” and “outrageous” and stated that the country has made significant developments in the space sector despite a “strong blockade”.

The confrontation from the Chinese side is a result of Nelson’s testimony at the House Appropriations Committee hearing on May 17. Nelson was answering Alabama representative Robert Aderholt’s questions, who asked about the steps taken by NASA "to secure American research and development" after noticing "jarring similarities" between the US and Chinese spacecraft.

"Yeah, they’re (the Chinese) pretty good at stealing," said Nelson adding that the US needs to take cybersecurity "very seriously" both in the private and the public sector.

Chinese experts slam Nelson

Speaking to Global Times on Thursday, Deng Yulin, an academician of the International Academy of Astronautics said that China's space program is unlike the US-Soviet Union space race which was mostly about military purposes. Nelson had also said that the US and China are in a space race that is similar to that of the cold war era.

Yulin said that Nelson's notion of a space race between the US and China is to gain money from the government and went on to claim that the US is feeling pressure due to China's rapid growth in the space sector.

Another expert on aerospace science and technology, Huang Zhicheng, called Nelson's allegations "unreasonable" and hoped that the US would "put down its arrogance" and "offer some constructive suggestions for China-US space cooperation".

Further rejecting the NASA Chief's stealing accusations, the experts claimed that most of China's rockets, spacecraft and satellites are products of independent intellectual properties. Furthermore, Yulin questioned as per Global Times, "American scientists are also quoting a large number of papers by Chinese scientists and using Chinese invention patents for reference. Does this mean that Americans are stealing Chinese research achievements?"