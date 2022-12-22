Christmas Special: NASA's Webb Telescope Photographs Stunning Wreath-like Spiral Galaxy

The James Webb Space Telescope is totally into its Christmas spirit as its latest target was a galaxy representing the spirit of the festival. Marking the holiday season, Webb photographed a spiral galaxy named NGC 7469 which lies about 220 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. Interestingly, the massive wreath-like object which is dominating the picture through its illumination is approximately 90,000 light-years in diameter.

Webb’s holiday card sorted! 🎄



NGC 7469 is like a cosmic wreath bursting with new stars. This galaxy is very dusty, but Webb’s infrared vision can peer through to observe features like the intense ring of star formation close around its bright center. https://t.co/Q1BL2yICTz pic.twitter.com/6IokAxUdZM — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 21, 2022

NASA says that this galaxy is an extremely dusty one, but astronomers were able to get their hands on this detailed picture thanks to Webb telescope's infrared vision, which can peer through dust-filled environments. Infrared is the wavelength of light which is capable of travelling vast distances through thick dust and gas and Webb is extremely sensitive to infrared light, which is not visible to the naked eye but can be felt as heat.

Apart from the glittering central region, the six spikes are also a prominent feature of the picture, which is nothing but an imaging artifact known as a diffraction spike. These are patterns produced as light bends around the sharp edges of a telescope. Since Webb’s primary mirror is composed of hexagonal segments, six spikes are produced. In addition to this, NGC 7469's companion galaxy IC 5283 is partly visible in the lower left portion of this image.

All about the dusty behemoth

According to astronomers, the galaxy NGC 7469 has an extremely bright active galactic nucleus (AGN) at its central region and its illumination is a result of the gas and dust falling into the galaxy’s central black hole. A report by the European Space Agency (ESA) revealed that NGC 7469 is one of the best-studied AGNs ever, however, the compactness and an overwhelming amount of dust had made it difficult for scientists to study it until now.

Using three of Webb's four instruments (MIRI, NIRCam, and NIRspec), scientists have uncovered new characteristics of the galaxy. Webb revealed that this galaxy has very young star-forming clusters never seen before along with pockets of very warm, turbulent molecular gas. Moreover, Webb proved that the AGN is impacting its surrounding interstellar medium as scientists now have evidence for the destruction of small dust grains within a radius of a few hundred light-years around the AGN.

ESA says that scientists also discovered that the galaxy's nucleus is ejecting highly ionised and diffused atomic gas at a speed of roughly 6.4 million km per hour. Astronomers are hopeful that further detailed study of NGC 7469 will reveal more new secrets.