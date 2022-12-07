'Cold Moon' To Eclipse Mars In Rare Event Of Lunar Occultation On December 8; Watch LIVE

The month of December is bringing the last full Moon of the year and it will be visible for the next three days in a crowded night sky. Named 'Cold Moon', it will be accompanied by Saturn, Jupiter and Mars and these planets too will be visible to the naked eye. This event, however, is a rare one as the Moon will eclipse the red planet which is currently in 'opposition' meaning in a straight line with the Earth and the Sun.

We’ve arrived at the last full moon of 2022! 🌕



In the northern hemisphere, the upcoming winter season is accompanied by a drop in temperature, after which the Cold Moon was appropriately named. The Cold Moon will peak tonight at 11:08 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/qNZF9mgjKj — Canadian Space Agency (@csa_asc) December 7, 2022

More about the rare event

According to NASA, the Cold Moon will peak at 9:38 am IST on December 8 and will appear full for the next three days until it starts falling into the Earth's shadow. As for its name, it is called 'Cold Moon' because December is the month when it really starts to get cold, however, the lowest temperatures are often recorded in the month of January. It is also called the Long Night Moon because the full moon in December occurs near the solstice, which has the longest night of the year.

"The full moon takes a high trajectory across the sky because it is opposite to the low sun, so the moon will be above the horizon longer than at other times of the year", NASA said. Snow Moon and Hoar Frost Moon are some of its other popular names.

In the next few days, you can also spot the gas giant Jupiter, the ringed planet Saturn and Mars. Interestingly, the rare event of the Moon eclipsing Mars may even be visible in some parts of North America, Europe and North Africa in a phenomenon called 'lunar occultation of Mars'. Notably, the opposition of Mars occurs every 26 months when it is in a straight line with Earth due to the different orbital periods of these planets.

Where to watch the Moon eclipsing Mars?

You can watch the rare event of the Cold Moon eclipsing Mars through a live stream planned by the Virtual Telescope Project. The live stream will begin at 8:30 am IST on December 8 on Virtual Telescope's official YouTube channel.