Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein, Measuring 137 Km In Width, Named Biggest One Ever

The comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein, discovered by two astronomers has now grabbed the headlines as the biggest one to be discovered to date. Measuring 137 kilometres in width, the comet has outsized the Hale-Bopp comet, which was discovered in 1995 and measured 74 kilometres. According to a report by Science Alert, the new record of the Bernardinelli-Bernstein has been published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters.

More about the Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet

Reading @phbernardinelli's tweets this morning I was trying to get my head around just how big Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (aka C/2014 UN271) is.



So here's a graphic I've just made to show an (edited) @NOIRLabAstro illo of it in comparison to some other Solar System objects. pic.twitter.com/sx9MWkavxv — Will Gater (@willgater) September 22, 2021

The space rock is named after its discoverers Gary Bernstein, a cosmologist at the University of Pennsylvania and Pedro Bernardinelli, a University of Washington postdoctoral scholar. The comet was first spotted in 2014 by the two astronomers in the Dark Energy Survey dataset. During the observations, Bernardinelli and Berstein were studying many different images wherein they noticed the comet that appears no bigger than a tiny dot.

Despite the comet being immensely distant, the researchers were confident that it is considerably big in size. Hailing from an Oort cloud, which is a region at the edge of our solar system filled with chunks of ice and rock, the comet is nearly one-light year from the sun and takes 5.5 million years to complete one orbit.

The comet, which was at first mistaken for a dwarf planet owing to its size, is headed towards our solar system after a 3.5 million year hiatus, Live Science reported. According to astronomers, the comet would get closest to the Earth in 2031, although it would still remain outside the orbit of Saturn. It is worth noting that the comet was identified only in 2021 when scientists observed it when the comet was about 19.6 times the distance between the Sun and Earth. As for the measurement, it was done using the data gathered in 2021 through the Atacama Large Millimeter Array. While it is the longest distance at which a comet has been measured, experts said that Bernardinelli-Bernstein will get worn off and not be as big as it is when it reaches near the Earth.

Meanwhile, the scientists would look to further study the comet as they believe that a thorough analysis of the space rock can give out clues about our early solar system since the Oort cloud has not changed much even after billions of years.

Image: Twitter/@willgater