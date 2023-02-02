Comet Closest To Earth In 50,000 Yrs Delights Stargazers; See Pics From Across The World

The 'green comet', which was discovered in March last year, made its closest approach to Earth on February 2. Returning after completing one solar orbit in 50,000 years, the comet ZTF/2022 E3 was spotted streaking through the night with a glowing green tail. This once-in-a-lifetime event has been caught through telescopes of astronomers from across the world and are now going viral on the internet. According to NASA, the comet will be 42 million km from Earth at the time of its closest approach.

Green comet spotted across the world

This is how much the comet moved in just 10 minutes tonight. This thing is FLYING. Must be moving close to 100,000mph right now. pic.twitter.com/TWjy8xC0PP — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) February 2, 2023

Several stargazers both amatuer and professionals took to Twitter and shared pictures and videos of the comets fly by which peaked on February 2. Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy also shared a short clip of the fly by which was happening at a speed of around 2,00,000 km per hour, according to McCarthy.

The comet was also seen cruising over one of the seven wonders of the world, the Stonehenge in UK. Its pictures were shared by the Stonehenge's official Twitter handle underscoring that the stone circle was not even built when the comet made its last closest approach 50,000 years ago.

A comet last visible during the Stone Age has appeared for the first time over Stonehenge.



The last time the green comet, called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was visible from Earth was around 50,000 years ago, long before the stone circle was built.



📷: @Josh_Dury pic.twitter.com/EifKIOLThZ — Stonehenge (@EH_Stonehenge) February 2, 2023

Check out some other viral images of the comet from different parts of the world.

The green comet I captured last night. This is about 45 min pic.twitter.com/jzAqHucB7W — Matt Graves (@GravesSpectrum) January 29, 2023

The Neanderthal comet filmed by Stefano Maraggi!



Here is the C/2022 E3 (ZTF) taken in all its glory by Stefano Maraggi at the Adamello Brenta Natural Park.

Pure entertainment! pic.twitter.com/o7ePlgJFsV — Domenico (@AvatarDomy) February 1, 2023

This comet was discovered in early March 2022 using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility in California, US and is approximately 109 times the distance between Earth and the Moon.