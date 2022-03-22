Comet Leonard Becomes History As It Disintegrates After Closest Approach To Sun: Reports

Comet Leonard, which was discovered by astronomer Gregory Leonard on January 3 last year, has disintegrated into smaller pieces according to the latest reports. The disintegration is said to have transpired in late February after the comet's perihelion, or closest approach to the sun on January 2, 2022. In an email, Leonard from the Catalina Sky Survey revealed to EarthSky, "It is now moving away from the Sun and has not only faded but is now missing its two most important parts: its nucleus (core) and its coma (the nebulous envelope surrounding the nucleus, which appears when a comet passes near the sun)."

Notably, Comet Leonard made its closest approach to Earth on December 12 and was a hot topic of discussion for being the brightest comet of 2021. "Otherworldly and astonishing are the only descriptions that come to mind when I began viewing the images being posted online by a handful of dedicated expert astrophotographers, particularly after Dec. 19, 2021, when the comet began undergoing strong periodic outburst activity," Leonard told EarthSky.

The confirmation regarding the comet's disintegration was made after astronomers noticed fluctuations in its brightness every three to five days alongside structural changes in its tail. It was on February 23, when astronomer Martin Mašek from the Institute of Physics at the Czech Academy of Sciences noticed that comet Leonard had become a fading streak in space and was only visible in the southern hemisphere.

More about comet Leonard

The comet was said to have an 80,000-year orbit around the sun, however, the icy body would be no longer be around to complete another revolution. When Leonard made its closest approach to the Earth, it was around 34 million kilometres away and was travelling at a speed of 2,54,412 kilometres per hour. Spotting comet Leonard was said to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience as it took thousands of years to complete one orbit. Surprisingly, its farthest distance from the sun (aphelion) used to be 3,500 times the distance between our planet and the sun.

Image: Unsplash