Comet That Last Flew Past Earth During Neanderthal Era To Be Visible In 2023, NASA Reveals

The year 2023 is bringing a once-in-a-lifetime event in the form of a comet fly-by likely to occur early next year. This comet dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered in early March 2022 using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility in California, US.

According to NASA estimates, the comet which has grown substantially bright will be at perihelion, meaning closest to the Sun, on January 12 and closest to our planet on February 1. As the comet is getting closer, it is still dim to spot without a telescope. However, astronomers on December 19 still managed to capture a picture (above) of the greenish comet sweeping across the night sky.

What's Up for January? Two conjunctions, winter stars, and a comet you can find with binoculars. ☄️ See details, downloads, and more tips at https://t.co/JQ69n8jYTy pic.twitter.com/JSpbi4VbZm — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) December 29, 2022

What's so special about this comet?

Apart from being recently discovered, the specialty of this comet is its staggeringly long orbital period. Jessica Lee, an astronomer at Royal Observatory Greenwich, told Newsweek that it orbits the sun once in at least 50,000 years. This means the comet must have been last made its closest approach to Earth when Neanderthals, early human species still roamed the planet. The Neanderthals are said to have gone extinct around 30,000 years ago.

During the next fly-by, Comet C/2022 will be roughly 42 million kilometres from Earth, which is approximately 109 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. Moreover, it will head towards Earth at a speed of over two lakh kilometres per hour. "Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is observable with binoculars or a small telescope in the predawn sky for Northern Hemisphere observers. It works its way swiftly across the northern sky during the month," NASA said.

The agency advised that you can also check your skywatching app to get an accurate idea of the comet's position in the sky when it passes. The comet is currently crossing the northern constellation Corona Borealis in predawn skies and could be spotted using binoculars and strong telescopes. "This comet isn't expected to be quite the spectacle that Comet NEOWISE was back in 2020. But it's still an awesome opportunity to make a personal connection with an icy visitor from the distant outer solar system," NASA said.

Image: NASA