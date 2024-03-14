×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

Contact with Starship, all data lost after uncontrolled splashdown: SpaceX Team

The rocket was successfully launched from its base in Texas around 13:25 earlier today.

Reported by: Digital Desk
spaceX Musk
Starship rocket of SpaceX. | Image:X/SpaceX
SpaceX team on Thursday said that it has lost all the data after losing contact with Starship whilst it made its way back down to earth after a liftoff from a base in Texas.  It means no controlled splashdown, the team noted on its live stream. SpaceX emphasized that it is, however, “incredible to see how far we got this time around.” The rocket was successfully launched from its base in Texas around 13:25 earlier today, It was the third attempt for SpaceX after the previous two failed launches. 

Rocket destroyed after a cruise in low orbit: Team

The rocket was successfully launched from its base in Texas around 13:25 earlier today, It was the third attempt for SpaceX after the previous two failed launches. The rocket travels at exorbitant speed as it re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere. The company confirmed that even as the first part of the mega-rocket's journey was a success, the rocket was destroyed after a cruise in low orbit. The launch of Elon Musk's Starship is integral for NASA’s Artemis programme to land astronauts on the moon. NASA, the US space agency, observed the launched of SpaceX’s Starship along with dozens of viewers at the southern shores of South Padre Island.

NASA, the US space agency, observed the launched of SpaceX’s Starship along with dozens of viewers at the southern shores of South Padre Island.  Starship is the biggest rocket ever built that lifted from the company’s manufacturing and test launch facilities near Boca Chica Beach. As it lifted off, CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk tweeted, "Starship reached orbital velocity. Congratulations SpaceX team!!" The launch was carried out on the 22nd anniversary of SpaceX's founding in 2002. SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot said, “We’ve got a starship, not just in space, but on its coast phase into space. This flight pretty much just started, but we're farther than we've ever been before.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

