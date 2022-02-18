Cosmonauts' Brain Gets 'rewired' In Long-duration Spaceflights, Suggests Pioneering Study

Among various known changes experienced by cosmonauts during space missions, scientists have discovered another one related to the brain. According to a study led by Dr. Floris Wuyts of the University of Antwerp, the brain of astronauts gets rewired during spaceflights. Under this first-of-its-kind study, the scientists analysed the changes in the brain's structural connectivity and uncovered significant microstructural changes in white matter tracts such as the sensorimotor tracts.

The white matter is responsible for communication between the body and the gray matter, a region where information is processed. The experts believe that this new study can kickstart many future studies into the changes the human brain undergoes during space exploration missions.

Astronaut brains found with changed motor areas

The study is a joint collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Roscosmos, wherein Wyuts and his team used a brain imaging technique called fiber tractography. "Fiber tractography gives a sort of wiring scheme of the brain. Our study is the first to use this specific method to detect changes in brain structure after spaceflight," Wuyts said as per Phys.Org's report.

In this study, the brain scan of 12 male cosmonauts, each of who stayed for an average of 172 days in space, were studied to compare their brains before and after their stay. The experts noted that their brains underwent changes to adapt to the conditions of spaceflight. "We found changes in the neural connections between several motor areas of the brain. In weightlessness, an astronaut needs to adapt his or her movement strategies drastically, compared to Earth. Our study shows that their brain is rewired, so to speak", study author Andrei Doroshin, of Drexel University was quoted saying. Motor areas are the regions in the brain where commands for movements are initiated.

Surprisingly, the follow-up brain scans of the cosmonauts revealed that the changes were visible even seven months after their mission ended. The authors say that their findings provide scientists with an overall idea about what is going on in the brains of space travellers. As of now, the countermeasures to mitigate the effects of outer space exist only for muscles and bones. With this new pioneering study, scientists hope to find evidence to prove that countermeasures are required for the brain as well.

Image: NASA