Countdown Begins For Axiom-NASA's First All-private Astronaut Space Mission Ax-1 To ISS

Nearly six months after NASA and Axiom Space signed an order for the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, it is set to blast off with a four-member crew on Friday, April 8. According to the pre-launch press briefing, the takeoff is set for 11:17 am (15:17 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and will travel to and from the space station in a Dragon spacecraft. The 10-day-trip, which the startup company Axiom Space, claimed not to be considered "space tourism", will be commanded by Michael Lopez-Alegria, a former NASA astronaut and a dual citizen of the US and Spain. The Axiom informed that Lopez-Alegria will be accompanied by Pilot Larry Connor of the United States, Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe of Israel and Mark Pathy of Canada.

During their 10-day mission, the crew will spend eight days on the International Space Station conducting scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities. "The spaceflight, designated as Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), will launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and travel to the International Space Station (ISS). Once docked, the Axiom astronauts are scheduled to spend eight days aboard the orbiting laboratory," according to the statement released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. "NASA and Axiom mission planners will coordinate in-orbit activities for the private astronauts to conduct in coordination with space station crew members and flight controllers on the ground," it added.

Space mission launch delayed by two days

It is worth mentioning that the launch was earlier scheduled for April 6 but was later postponed to April 8, without citing any reason. With the delay in the launch of the Ax-1 mission, the private astronauts bound for the space station had to spend a little more time in quarantine at the Kennedy Space Center. Meanwhile, during the pre-launch presser, Derek Hassmann, operations director of Axiom Space, said that the Ax-1 is the first of several proposed Axiom missions to the orbiting laboratory and an important step toward Axiom’s goal of constructing a private space station, Axiom Station, in low-Earth orbit that can serve as a global academic and commercial hub.

