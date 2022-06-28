Cygnus Spacecraft To Depart ISS On June 28; Will End Mission With A Fiery Re-entry

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft, docked at the International Space Station (ISS), will depart for Earth on June 28 after spending four months in outer space. The spacecraft arrived at the space station on February 21 to deliver over 3,700 kg of supplies, scientific experiments, commercial products, hardware and other cargo for the astronauts.

NASA says that Cygnus’ undocking from the ISS is targeted at 3:15 pm (IST) after flight controllers on the ground will send commands for the space station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm to detach Cygnus from the Unity module’s nadir port.

Live video coverage of Northrop Grumman’s uncrewed Cygnus space freighter’s departure from the International @Space_Station is set for 5:45am ET (9:45 UTC) on Tuesday, June 28.



More details: https://t.co/W2sT3qoLHG pic.twitter.com/IPMyJZYAwm — NASA (@NASA) June 27, 2022

Cygnus to deploy a satellite before burning up during re-entry

According to Northrop Grumman's statement, the Cygnus spacecraft will conduct a satellite deployment after leaving the space station. However, the spacecraft will end its decade-long service by burning up during a safe, controlled re-entry over the Pacific Ocean. "Following a deorbit engine firing on Wednesday, June 29, Cygnus will begin a planned destructive re-entry, in which the spacecraft – filled with trash packed by the station crew – will safely burn up in Earth’s atmosphere," NASA confirmed in its report.

The spacecraft, which is named after the late NASA astronaut and climate scientist Piers Sellers, was launched on Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island. The process of undocking will begin at 3:15 pm and the spacecraft will fire its engines for a journey to Earth at 3:35 pm.

Steve Krein, vice president of Northrop Grumman, has said that the experience gained using Cygnus is being applied to the company's other human space programmes. "Cygnus is the basis of the Habitation and Logistics Outpost, or HALO, the first module planned for NASA’s Lunar Gateway which will orbit the moon and serve as a staging point for exploration of the lunar surface and enable future exploration beyond the moon," Krein said. Recently, NASA used the same spacecraft for raising the orbit of the ISS through an orbital reboost.

According to NASA, this Cygnus mission, which was the company’s 17th commercial resupply services mission is the first to feature this enhanced reboost capability, following a test of the manoeuvre which was performed in 2018 during Cygnus’ ninth resupply mission.