Danish Astronaut shares breathtaking pics of Namib desert from space, amazes netizens

An astronaut of the European Space Agency (ESA) has posted breathtaking photos of the Namib Desert in western Namibia captured from space. The photos have been shared on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on September 15. Namib has been known as one of the oldest deserts on Earth, dating back 55 million years.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen wrote, "The rolling sand seas of the Namib desert along the coast of Namibia🇳🇦 It is perhaps the world’s oldest desert, stretching back 55-80 million years." In the tweet, the astronaut further explained that a little inland of the sand dunes is the Brukkaros Mountain. "

"Although it looks like a meteor crater when seen from space, it is actually a caldera, about 4 km in diameter, that formed from an underground explosion when groundwater was superheated by rising magma," wrote Mogensen. With the tweet, the Danish astronaut also shared a few photos of the Namib showcasing the features of the coastal desert.

The Namib desert is believed to be one of the driest places on Earth. The Namib is “an area where there is nothing” in the local Nama language. The Namib coastal desert has been created due to a cool ocean current called the Benguela Current, as per the US Space Agency NASA. Due to the current, rainfall is suppressed in the region but creates morning fog that gets trapped on the surface of the sand dunes and allows sparse vegetation growth in some places.

To the post by the Daniush astronaut, Andreas Mogensen, many Twitter followers have responded to the photos and the small insight. The post has garnered more than 800 likes and 98,000 views. Further, the tweet has also received many remarks in the comment section. One of the X users wrote," My unsolicited advice: clean the sensors…" However, many were amazed by the view of Earth from space.

