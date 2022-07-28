Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower To Peak Between July 29-31; Check Timing And Other Details

Stargazers are advised to look up as a new celestial event is nearing its peak stage at the end of this month. The upcoming event is the Delta Aquariids Meteor shower which is expected to peak between July 29 and July 31 (based on different time zones) and might be visible given there is no Moon. According to NASA, the meteoroids will emerge from the direction of the constellation Aquarius and they will be visible in the southern part of the sky.

This year, the Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaks on the night of July 28 through the predawn hours of July 29. Around 20 meteors will be visible per hour! Aim for the constellation Aquarius, heading southeast and if possible, head away from city lights. Enjoy the show! pic.twitter.com/XpQu25gFwv — Canadian Space Agency (@csa_asc) July 27, 2022

Where do the Aquariids meteors come from?

Meteors, as we know them, are leftovers bits of an asteroid that broke while traversing through the universe. When these bits are left behind, they orbit the sun if they’re in our solar system and gradually spread into a dusty trail around their orbits. Our planet passes through these trails every year and some of the meteors collide with the Earth’s atmosphere leaving fiery and colourful streaks.

Similarly, Aquariids are also suspected of being leftovers of 96P/Machholz, a short-orbit comet that orbits the sun every five years. NASA says that this comet, which was discovered by US-based astronomer Donald Machholz in 1986, has a nucleus measuring 6.4 kilometers.

How and when to watch the Aquariids meteor shower?

According to EarthSky.com, the meteor shower will peak around 2 am between the aforementioned dates. But since the shower would be faint, the Moon could drown the streaks of the meteors.

To ensure you do not miss out on the event, look for a dark location away from the light pollution caused by artificial lighting. The shower is expected to produce approximately 20 meteors cruising at a speed of 41 kilometers per hour. Notably, the Delta Aquariids shower began on July 18 and will continue till August 21 but July end is the best time to spot it.

However, if you are unable to experience the Aquariids, wait till August 13 when the Perseids meteor shower reaches it peak. The Perseids began on July 14 and will last till September 1.