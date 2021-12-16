Destruction By Meteorites Depends On Mineralogy Rather Than Just The Size: Study

A massive asteroid that slammed on Earth 66 million years ago which resulted in the extinction of the dinosaurs. The space rock responsible for wiping out the creatures from our planet measured 10 kilometers wide and left a crater 150 kilometers wide in what we know today as the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. However, a new study suggests that it is not the size of the asteroids or meteors that decide the level of destruction but rather the mineral composition of the rocks that they hit.

Even smaller meteorites can cause mass destruction

This theory was presented by a team of researchers led by the University of Liverpool after they analysed 44 impacts over the past 600 million years. Here the scientists used a new method where they assessed the amount of dust ejected into the atmosphere after each impact and the minerals present in those dust particles. Existing theories suggest that it is the atmospheric dust that is created after an impact that blocks out the Sun, resulting in the harrowing conditions inside the planet and ultimately an episode of mass extinction. However, this new study argues that the size of space rock is not the only factor upon which the extinction episode depends. Talking about the same, University of Liverpool sedimentologist Chris Stevenson said as per the University's official report that, "for decades scientists have puzzled over why some meteorites cause mass extinctions, and others, even really big ones, don’t."

As for the findings, the study revealed that meteorites colliding rocks rich in a mineral called 'potassium feldspar' always correspond with a mass extinction episode, irrespective of the size of the space rock. The reason behind this theory is the property of the mineral. Although non-toxic, 'potassium feldspar' strongly affects cloud dynamics, making the planet extra heated with an abnormal climate as it lets through more solar radiation than normal. Shedding more light on their findings, Stevenson further said, "It’s surprising when we put together the data, life carried on as normal during the 4th largest impact with a crater diameter of 48 km, whereas an impact half the size was associated with a mass extinction only 5 million years ago". The scientists say that doubling down on their research will help them answer "what exactly kills off life during these episodes, and how long do the potassium feldspar effects last?"

Image: Unsplash