Dhruva Space Gears Up For Thybolt Mission Aboard ISRO's PSLV-C54; Unveils Mission Patch

After the smashing success of Skyroot Aerospace’s debut mission, another startup Dhruva Space is nearing a milestone that would boost India’s capabilities in the commercial space sector. The Hyderabad-based firm will launch two nanosatellites aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C54 rocket which is scheduled to lift off at 11.56 am IST on November 26 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

According to Dhruva Space, the two amateur radio communication nanosatellites are named Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2, and are part of the company's Thybolt mission. Ahead of the launch, the firm released its mission patch symbolic of its objectives as well as the celebration of its ten-year anniversary on launch day.

(Thybolt nanosatellite; Image: Dhruva Space)

Explaining the mission profile, Dhruva Space revealed that the Thybolt payloads are indigenously-developed 0.5U satellites that will be demonstrated and qualified in the low-Earth orbit. The company said that its mission is supported by various Indian ham radio clubs which include-- Star Fleet Amateur Radio Club, National Institute for Amateur Radio (NIAR), Indian Institute of Hams, Aniruddha's Academy of Disaster Management, West Bengal Amateur Radio Club, Indian Academy of Communication and Disaster Management, and SSM College of Engineering.

ISRO's PSLV-C54 launch

It is worth noting that the primary payload of this mission is an Earth-observation satellite (ES-06 or Oceansat-3) which is ISRO's third-generation satellite in the OceanSat series. "This is to provide continuity services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as application areas", ISRO said in an official statement.

Apart from this, the PSLV-C54 will carry other passenger satellites-- BhutanSat from Bhutan, 'Anand' from Pixxel which is headquartered in Karnataka and four Astrocast satellites developed by Seattle-based company Spaceflight.

More than two years in the making and made with a lot of dedication and effort, the team can’t wait for the satellite to finally go to space and beam down some amazing #hyperspectral data. The countdown has begun! pic.twitter.com/mVx0iI8M08 — Pixxel (@PixxelSpace) November 22, 2022

The total payload mass of the forthcoming mission would be over 1,000 kg. After launching from Sriharikota, the four-stage PSLV-C54 will place the EOS-06 at an altitude of approximately 738 km whereas the passenger satellites will be deployed at a lower orbit-- at an altitude of roughly 511 km. "The Primary satellite (EOS-06) will be separated in Orbit-1. Subsequently, orbit change is planned by using two Orbit ChangeThrusters (OCTs) introduced in the Propulsion Bay Ring of the PSLV-C54 Vehicle. The Passenger Payloads (PPLs) will be separated in Orbit-2," ISRO stated.

The forthcoming launch of the 44.4 metre-tall rocket would mark the 56th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) class of launch vehicles and the 24th Flight of the PSLV-XL version.