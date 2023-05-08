Did US Really Set Foot On The Moon? Russia's Ex-space Boss Remains Unconvinced

Humans took their first step on the Moon in 1969 with the United States Apollo 11 mission. But even after more than five decades, the lunar trip's veracity continues to be questioned. Among those asking for evidence is Dmitry Rogozin, the erstwhile head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Taking to his Telegram handle on Sunday, the former Russian space boss revealed that he decided to uncover the truth “about ten years ago” while he was working in the government. His suspicion grew when he noticed how weary and worn out Soviet astronauts looked upon their return from space, a sharp contrast to the fresh-faced Apollo 11 crew.

He said in the post that he delivered multiple requests for proof, but failed to receive an appropriate response in return. He only got a book that documented astronaut Aleksey Leonov’s experience of speaking to American astronauts who went on the Moon. However, Rogozin's search did not end there. He continued his pursuit when he was given the charge of Roscosmos in 2018.

Rogozin shares his experience of searching for proof

No proof was presented to him yet again, and several experts slammed him for undermining the “sacred cooperation with NASA". In addition to that, he said that he got "an angry phone call from a top-ranking official” who criticised him for trying to jeopardise international relations.

The Roscosmos chief concluded the post by stating that he is still not ready to believe that the US was able to reach such a milestone in the 60s, especially as it is yet to repeat history in spite of modern technology. While he did not find any evidence of the moon landing, he claimed that instead, he found that Washington has “its people in [the Russian] establishment”.