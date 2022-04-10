Dmitry Rogozin Pokes Elon Musk Again; Claims Russian Tanks 'more Serious' Than Cybertruck

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, has engaged in a verbal feud with tech mogul Elon Musk yet again, but this time regarding the superiority of their respective vehicles. On April 8, Musk hosted an opening party of Tesla's new Giga Texas factory wherein he introduced an upgraded Cybertruck. In his latest attack, Rogozin has used the same Cybertruck and compared it with one of the Russian military's tanks, suggesting that the latter is far more superior.

"Elon, it seems to me that our car will be more serious than yours. Including in terms of workmanship, aerodynamic shape and passenger safety. Yes, and there are more benefits from ours", Rogozin captioned his post featuring a Russian tank and a Cybertruck.

Илон, мне кажется, что наша машина посерьезней Вашей будет. В том числе по качеству изготовления, аэродинамической форме и безопасности пассажиров. Да и пользы от нашей больше. pic.twitter.com/9dzn4hIzj7 — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) April 10, 2022

This comes after Musk revealed that the Cybertruck, which is one of the most awaited Tesla products, would be going on sale starting in 2023. At the Cyber Rodeo event at Tesla's new Giga factory, the billionaire had stated that Tesla would be launching a gamut of other products in 2023 after reaching an unprecedented production level this year. Meanwhile, Rogozin's new post would certainly escalate his feud with Musk, who, in the past, has not held back in engaging in a Twitter spat with the former Russian Deputy Prime Minister.

Musk's feud with Rogozin

The duo has engaged in a war of words on multiple occasions which was fuelled by Rogozin's crude remarks while defending Russia over its Ukraine invasion. The spat between the two turned ugly after Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one 'winner gets Ukraine' fight. Vexed over the offer, Rogozin called the Tesla owner 'little devil', inciting a flurry of memes on the internet. However, things got more exciting for followers of Musk when he offered to fight Putin using 'only his left hand'.

The growing rivalry between the duo also has contributions from Rogozin, who announced halting the supply of rocket engines to the US and suggested NASA scientists use "broomsticks" instead.

Image: AP