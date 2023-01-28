Does Mars Have Bears? This NASA Satellite Image From The Red Planet Will Puzzle You

A spacecraft by NASA landed up on a bear on the red planet Mars, or at least what resembled the face of the animal, which is found on our home planet, Earth. A sharp image shared by the space agency’s High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment on Twitter showed a part of Mars’ terrain, which resembled a bear’s face due to a circular outline, two dots, and protruding grey matter that appeared like the animal’s eyes, nose, and mouth.

“HiPOD: A Bear on Mars? This feature looks a bit like a bear’s face. What is it really?” the Twitter account wondered. There is an explanation to the face though, according to HiRISE’s principal investigator Alfred McEwen. The shapes seen in the image are in reality, a “V-shaped collapse structure (the nose), two craters (the eyes), and a circular fracture pattern (the head),” he said, according to Sputnik.

“The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater. Maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mud flows?” McEwen explained in a description of the image available on the website of the University of Arizona, where the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment is based.

Social media users react to the bear face

The snapshot has quickly gone viral on social media. On Twitter, it has amassed 232, 000 views and several comments. “Doge coin of Mars,” quipped one user. Another user wrote, “oh no now he's on mars.” “Who is on mars? OH NO! BEAR IS ON MARS!!1 HOW CAN THIS BE???” a third user joked.

As puzzling and intriguing as it may be, this isn’t the first time that Mars’ terrain has resembled the faces of occupants of earth. In the past, a piece of the terrain resembling a humanoid face was spotted on an image of the Cydonia region that was captured by the Viking 1 orbiter almost five decades ago.