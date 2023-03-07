Does The Heart Want What It Wants In Space? NASA To Find Out

NASA is set to launch a space mission to study how the human heart behaves in space. The US space agency is set to launch the mission in the month of March to focus on studying heart diseases, life in space and more. NASA's 27th SpaceX commercial resupply service (CRS) is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center. NASA said the mission will be carried out by an uncrewed Dragon spacecraft which will comprise a mounted camera.

For the study, researchers will send tissue chips and other small devices that mimic the function of the human heart. The programme is a collaboration between National Center for Translational Sciences at the National Institutes of Health and the ISS National Lab.

A heart test in space

Researchers at the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute have proposed that microgravity can adversely affect engineered heart muscle tissues. The study also aims to test whether clinically approved drugs mitigate the signs of abnormal processes seen from the first flight, according to Dilip Thomas, a post doctoral researcher at Standford University. .

Analysing life in space

In the project titled Tanpopo-5, NASA will look into observations from an investigation carried out by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The mission will study how radiation-resistant microbes, moss spores, and biochemical compounds, including amino acids respond to space exposure. The project will follow four earlier experiments and will seek to gain insights on how organisms react to space exposure.

“Today, Earth’s ozone layer shields much of the ultraviolet radiation, but the space environment can be considered a model for primitive Earth,” said principal investigator Hajime Mita from Fukuoka Institute of Technology.

“The space station provides an accessible exposure facility where we can achieve the same broad spectrum as solar ultraviolet radiation and the combination of cosmic and ultraviolet radiation in space,” Mita added.

The project will understand whether terrestrial life can survive in space and will help scientists understand key ingredients that sparked life on earth.