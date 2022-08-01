Earth Breaks Shortest Day Record At 1.59 Milliseconds Less Than 24 Hrs; Know All About It

Earth is rotating faster than its usual speed. The planet, on July 29, broke its own record for the shortest day as it completed a full spin in about 1.59 milliseconds less than its standard 24-hour rotation. According to reports, it has been noted that the globe has recently been increasing its speed.

However, the cause of the increasing speed of Earth's spin is not known and scientists believe that this could be because of processes in the inner or outer layers of the core, oceans, tides or even changes in climate. In fact, some scientists even speculate that one of the possible reasons could be related to the movement of Earth's geographic poles across its surface, known as the "Chandler wobble".

Rotating faster than usual, but not for the first time

Earlier in 2020, the Earth recorded its shortest month that has ever been recorded since the 1960s. Registering the shortest day of all time, the planet on July 19 that year completed its rotation in 1.47 milliseconds shorter than a typical 24-hour day. Meanwhile, according to Interesting Engineering, a Turkey-based organisation, a 50-year phase of shorter days may be starting right now.

Notably, the planet continued to spin quickly in 2021 as well, although the shortest day of the year in 2021 was longer than in 2020. But in 2022, the Earth gained its speed back and completed its rotation in 1.59 milliseconds less than its standard 24-hour rotation.

Increased speed: A cause for concern

The increased speed of Earth's rotation is being considered a cause for concern worldwide because if this globe continues to spin at an increasing rate it could perhaps lead to the introduction of the negative leap seconds. This could be done in a bid to keep the rate that the Earth orbits the Sun consistent with the measurement from atomic clocks. The planet usually takes exactly 24 hours to rotate once on its axis, but not anymore.

The clock's progress from 23:59:59 to 23:59:60 before resetting to 00:00:00 could be dangerous as it might crash various programmes and corrupt data due to the timestamps on the data storage.