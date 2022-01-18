Earth Might Turn Barren Like Mars As Its Interior Is Cooling Much Faster, Study Suggests

Earth’s interior is cooling at a much faster rate than what was previously known and could prove to be disastrous for our planet, scientists have revealed in their new findings. After its formation approximately 4.5 billion years ago, Earth has had an unimaginably heated core that drives several activities allowing life to thrive. What is scary, is that the experts revealed that this cooling would continue in the future and might turn Earth into a barren planet like Mercury and Mars.

Here’s why cooling of Earth’s interior is a big deal

It is known to all that the Earth’s core is basically its heart which is responsible for a number of life-supporting activities. It is this melted interior of our planet which produces magnetic fields, which in turn helps in maintaining the planet’s atmosphere and keep the harmful solar radiations away from reaching inside. Besides, tectonic activities along with volcanism are also driven by our planet’s interior which is essential for an undisrupted carbon cycle and stable global temperatures.

Needless to say, a lack of these features will result in devastation as, without magnetic fields, the Earth would be stripped of its atmosphere, which in turn would result in higher global temperatures and exposure to solar radiation. The reason why Mars turned into a barren rock is that it lost its magnetic field which caused the Martian atmosphere to fade away.

What did scientists find?

Led by planetary scientist Motohiko Murakami of ETH Zurich in Switzerland, the research team found that the heat from Earth’s core is rapidly seeping to the mantle, the layer outside the core. According to scientists, the rate of cooling depends on bridgmanite, which is a boundary made of minerals. It was found that it is the conductivity of this boundary that would determine how fast the heat would escape from the core into the mantle.

After heating a single crystal of bridgmanite with lasers, scientists found that the thermal conductivity of bridgmanite is about 1.5 times higher than assumed.

“Our results could give us a new perspective on the evolution of Earth's dynamics. They suggest that Earth, like the other rocky planets Mercury and Mars, is cooling and becoming inactive much faster than expected”, Murakami said as per Science Alert. However, he also clarified that this is not happening anytime soon as Earth would become inhabitable due to other factors long before the core completely cools down.

(Image: Unsplash)